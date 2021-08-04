Search our Archive

MISSING: Girl with Donegal links missing in London

Family appeal for information

Missing: Seana Boyle

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A 29-year-old girl with strong Donegal links is reported missing in London.

Seana Boyle from Strabane has strong family ties with Convoy.

“We are extremely worried about Seana. She last made contact with her family early on Friday morning, July 30 and last seen by a reliable source on Wednesday, July 28,” said family friend, Teresa McCoach.

She added Seana may be in the Camden Town area although that might have changed since they were told.

Seana also goes by the name Séana Ní Bhaoill on Facebook and Shana Banana is her Instagram name.

“If you have seen Seana or have any information about her wellbeing or whereabouts please pm me at 0044 7743643954 or contact police on 101 with the reference number 21MIS023370,” she said.

