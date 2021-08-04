Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, August 4, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Breda Friel (née Gallagher) Keshends, Newtowncunningham.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in the Donegal Hospice. Surrounded by loving husband Karol and their three beautiful children Daithí, Katie-May and Odhran.

Devoted daughter to Bridget and George Gallagher (Fanaghan, Inver) Loving sister to John (Inver), Michael (Donegal Town), Seoirse (Inver), Catriona Shallow (Inver) and Sheila (Letterkenny).

Remembered with love by her sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A private funeral will take place for Breda in all Saints Church Newtowncunningham on Friday August 6 at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please note that all funeral arrangements will take place under the current guidelines for funerals and family gatherings.

Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.newtownkilleaparish.com/

The Friel and Gallagher families deeply appreciate your kindness, love and support at this difficult time. The family wish to thank most sincerely all the staff in oncology ward Letterkenny University Hospital, the staff at the Donegal Hospice and the staff at the Galway Centre for the love and care they gave to Breda.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the oncology department of Letterkenny University Hospital, the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny or the Galway Centre care of any family member.

House private please.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, 23 The Cottages, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Joe, much loved mother of Gary, Ronan, Patrina and Oonagh and loving sister of Joe McDermott, Monica Brown, Ann Doherty, Clare Martin and Collette Doherty.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, sisters, brother, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, August 6 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Mary's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt



The death has occurred of James Bernard O'Loughlin (Jim) Loughshore Road, Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh August 3, 2021 in his 91st year.

Beloved husband of Celine, much loved father of Brian (Sinead) Nuala (Sean) Síle, Kate (Charles) Sinead (Drew) Nicola (Charlie) Jerome, his 12 adored Grandchildren, brothers Joe, Pat, Sean, and Terry, sisters Bridie, and Eileen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire O'Loughlin and O'Shea families.

Jim's funeral cortege will leave the family home at 10.30am on Thursday morning going to St Patrick's Church, Belleek for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who wish to offer respect to the family while maintaining social distancing can do so as the cortege makes the journey to the church.

The family home and funeral are private to family and close relations.

Family Flowers, please donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director.

The death has occurred of Charley (Denis) Gallagher, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan, August 3 2021, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, sons Gavin and Barry, daughter Donna, daughters-in-law Freda and Audrey, son-in-law Anthony, grandchildren Tiernan, Davitt, Charlie, Fiona and Sarah, brothers Denis and Gerry, sisters Martha, Mary, Rita and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem mass on Thursday, August 5 at 12 noon in St Catherine’s Church Oughterlin.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place of Liam Bradley, Muineagh, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. House strictly private.

Funeral from there on Thursday August 5, going to The Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney for funeral Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with HSE and Government guideline Funeral is strictly private to family only please with a maximum of 50 people.

The peaceful death has occurred in Birmingham, England of Katie Kelly (nee Doherty), formerly of Magheracallaghan, Castlefin and Jefferson Court, Strabane. Wife of the late Charlie Kelly.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, August 20 at 11.30am in Birmingham.

The sudden death has occurred of Brian 'Dimnick' Boyle, Dungloe.

His remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home with viewing on Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at August 4, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Eugene Toland, Manchester, England and formerly of Rasheeny, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors.

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brian O'Doherty, The Links, Greencastle and Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Loving husband of Lynda, much loved father of Eoin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Conor and Dermot his sisters Triona, Roisin and Marguerite, wide family circle and friends.

Brian's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, August 6, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brian's remains will repose at his home from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, August 5, where family and close friends may pay their respects.

