Taking Off: New winter flight gives direct assess to the sunny south of Spain

Ireland West Airport
Ryanair has announced details of a new weekly service, this winter, from Ireland West Airport to Malaga in southern Spain's sunny Costa Del Sol.
The service, which currently operates during the summer season, will now continue throughout the year with flights operating every Saturday throughout the winter for the first time, providing easy access to one of Europe’s most popular tourist and sun holiday destinations.
Every year thousands of people from Donegal use Ireland West Aiport.
Malaga is the gateway to the popular Costa Del Sol region which stretches for just over 150 kilometres, stretching from Almeria to Tarifa, this hugely popular holiday spot caters for all tastes and ages, has a huge range of facilities and attractions with miles of golden sandy beaches and a year round warm climate which sees holidaymakers returning year after year.
The Costa Del Sol is within easy reach of a host of resorts such as Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Marbella, Nerja and Torremolinos.
