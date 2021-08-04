Missing girl found safe and well

Seana Boyle - safe and well
The missing 29-year-old Strabane woman, Seana Boyle, has been found safe and well.
Earlier today a family friend, Teresa McCoach, issued an appeal for information surrounding the disappearance of the girl who has connections in the Convoy area.
She said Seana last made contact with her family early on Friday morning, July 30 and last seen by a reliable source on Wednesday, July 28.
A short time ago Ms McCoach posted on Facebook that all was okay again.
"Seana has been located safe and well. A big thank you for all the shares etc and to those who located her - you know who you are. We will be forever grateful," she said.
