Bundoran dancers set to take lyrical dance world stage in England

Three young dancers from the wider Bundoran area will form part of an Irish team participating in the Dance World Cup (DWC) this month in England.

The event will run from August 9-19, its duration extended this year because of it not taking place in 2020, because of Covid-19.

All are members of the popular Bundoran based dance school, ‘Michelle Bells School of Dance’, which includes ballet, lyrical, acro and jazz dance.

KAYLEY GALLAGHER AND OGIE BARRETT

Originally set to take place in Spain, because of Covid it moved to Telford in England.

Teams from all over the world will be represented. The children qualified in a national competition in March to represent their country.

Adeline McGinty (11), is daughter of Michael and Eloise McGinty, from Kinlough.

She has been dancing at the school for nine years, and is a well known advanced dancer on the wldf (world lyrical dance federation) stage. She has qualified in the ballet and lyrical dance section.

Ogie Barrett (12), is son of Eamon and Moya Barrett from Bundoran.

He is representing Ireland with a solo acro dance and lyrical dance performance.

Mum Moya said: “Words can’t describe how proud we are of Ogie. He has a background in dynamo in gymnastics, but I couldn’t believe it in 2018 when he asked if he could attend Michelle Bell's dance school.

“Michelle’s late mum Linda welcomed him with open arms and held tight to him, if I’m honest so he wouldn’t run off. At that time the only boy dancer in her studio.”

He will also be performing a lyrical duet with his dance partner Kayley Gallagher (14) from Castlegal in Cliffoney.

Daughter of Jim and Edel Gallagher from Castlegal, Cliffoney, Kayley is one of Michelle Bell’s first and finest dancers, her style is described as “unique, she is one of a kind”.

Michelle, owner of Michelle Bell School of Dance said:

“I’m so proud of my dancers, it’s a dream for them to represent their country.

“They have worked so hard and with Covid dancing from home was testing, not the same teaching on zoom.

“Thank God for Bundoran beaches. Once restrictions were lifted for outdoor activities, rain hail or sun, they were on Tullan Strand working hard for this competition.

“I’m really looking forward to what this competition brings to my dancers. They are always stars in my eyes,” she said.

All are wished the very best of good luck.