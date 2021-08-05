05/08/2021

Donegal PUP recipients at its lowest since scheme began, as numbers hover just above 5,000

A further reduction of 957 over the previous week

Emergency PUP payments in Donegal now stand at 5,063

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The number of people in Donegal who are in receipt of the emergency PUP (pandemic unemployment payment) is at its lowest since the scheme started last year.
The number of people who received payments on August 3, stood at 5,063, compared to the previous week's figure of 5,983 a reduction of 957 over the previous seven days.

It is now almost half the number it was at the beginning of June. At its height last year it was in excess of 22,000.

The good weather at the end of July would have added to the numbers being re-employed or take up new positions and it is hoped that staycations will continue to help the Donegal economy for the remainder of the summer, in the first instance.

The return of indoor hospitality has also been cited as a major contributory factor.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said:

“With the return of indoor hospitality, it is great to see more businesses now re-opened as we move into the busiest weeks of the summer holiday season.
“It is also very encouraging to see many businesses actively advertising for and hiring new staff.
“As new jobs are created, I and my Government colleagues want to ensure that people who are currently unemployed have the training, skills and the confidence to take on these new roles.”

