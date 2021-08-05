Claims of 'littered' Bundoran "utterly rejected"

One of the leading lights of the tidy towns initiative in Bundoran and one of the first people you will see helping to collect rubbish and organise its removal from the beach area each summer morning has totally rejected the idea that the seaside resort should be categorised as ‘littered’.

Cllr Michael McMahon said that he “utterly rejected” IBAL survey's recent findings and questioned both the methodology and nature of the survey.

“I will take criticism where it is due, but I totally reject these accusations. Yes there is litter on a busy beach but both ourselves, the Tús scheme workers and Donegal County Council are working every day, to minimise the impact of any litter left behind by people on the beach.

“We are at the beach, the Promenade, the walkways, the west end walk, Rougey walk and they are cleaned by 9.30 every morning.

“Certainly rubbish needs to be collected to suggest that it was not cleaned is totally unacceptable.”

According to a nationwide litter survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) Bundoran was classified as littered:

“While the beach itself had scattered litter, it was the heavier presence along the promenade and car park areas which really brought down the litter grade. Cigarette butts, fast-food wrappers and sweet papers were the most obvious types, with lower levels of a wide variety of food related items and other miscellaneous items e.g. small items of clothing, wipes etc. Small amounts of broken up plastic, polystyrene and rope were found around the beach area.”

Cllr McMahon said that he was particularly incensed about the situation, as the person who published the survey would not even have a discussion with him on the matter that it wasn't cleaned.

“I asked this guy to have a public discussion with me and he never answered his phone. Secondly, I’d like to know when he did the survey, what day he did the survey and what time it was carried out.

“We have a cleaning session in the morning, we have another one at 4.30 in the evening, so there are two lifts per day. There’s not much more that you can really do. Litter is a major problem and it needs legislation, which isn't there at present. People come here and don’t take their rubbish home, whether it is barbeques or broken bottles.”

He also pointed out that some visitors, as soon as the public bins were being emptied, were coming out with all their car or other rubbish and refilling them as quickly as they were being emptied.