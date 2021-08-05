Councillor condemns the overnight act of spraying graffiti on religious grotto

A councillor has condemned those who have defaced a grotto with graffiti overnight.
The grotto which lies under the shadow of the Muckish Mountain shelters a statue of Our Lady.
Graffiti is sprayed on both sides of the grotto.
Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty condemned the behaviour, he said: "This won't solve anything if people have points to make they should make their points to the relevant authorities. Damaging property will not solve anything."
