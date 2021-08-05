HSE advise use of self-referral portal for testing in Donegal

The HSE have advised those wishing to be tested for Covid-19 in Donegal to avail of the online self-referral online booking system.

Self-referral means you book your appointment online via the portal on www.hse.ie while walk-in refers to people who attended without an advance appointment.

By booking online you can chose your slot and eliminate waiting times, which can occur at walk-in facilities. You can also book a slot that suits you up until the end of the next day from when you go online.

Dermot Monaghan, Head of Service Primary Care CHO 1 said:

” The HSE in Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim Monaghan and Sligo would like to encourage people to use self-referral online system to make an appointment as this allows for the easy flow of the testing centre. We would also encourage people with appointments to arrive at their designated time.”

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/