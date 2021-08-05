Mica Working Group holds 'positive' and 'constructive' talks with Department of Housing

Members of the Mica Working Group have held 'positive' and 'constructive' talks with the Department of Housing.

Yesterday's meeting was the first time talks have been held between the working group and the Department.

Working Group member, Eileen Doherty said the talks were centred around how best to identify expertise and how aspects of the Pyrite scheme could be implemented to improve the existing Defective Blocks Scheme.

Taking to the '100% Redress No Less' Facebook page, Ms Doherty said: "This was a very positive and constructive meeting and we plan 2 meetings a week from next week to discuss and try to find ways and bring in expertise as is needed to assist us.

"Michael Carr (Business Consultant and Project Manager) who has been assisting us for the last number of months was also on this call and brings significant expertise to the group to help bring ideas and identify specialist expertise to these discussions around getting a more streamlined process in place.

"This is critical as we look forward to many more applications coming in and how these can best be managed to enable homes to get fixed more expediently.

"Next week we also hope to have Engineers Ireland representation in these meetings where the group will hear first hand the concerns from engineers over the existing scheme (i.e outer leaf replacement v demolish, state guarantee, the lack of a remediation cert for our homes etc.).

"Our next meeting of this group is next Monday.

"It is important for you all to know that we are still working away in the background and to know that there is a lot of very important and critical work going on in August.

"I truly feel this will put us in a much better place and enables us to be much more informed as we go into September for the final phase of discussions."