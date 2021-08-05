Renovations at iconic Donegal cathedral almost complete

Recent renovation work at St Eunan's Cathedral in Raphoe
The renovations to St Eunan's cathedral in Raphoe are practically completed and the congregation will be able to recommence services there from this Sunday, August 8 at 12 noon.
"It will be great to get back to worship in our beautifully restored cathedral and welcome all our parishioners back.
"See you on Sunday and feel free to share and spread the word," a spokesman said.
