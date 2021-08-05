Donegal beauty spots to feature in acclaimed TV special - 'Ireland in Music'

This Sunday, viewers will have another chance to see the acclaimed TV special celebrating music and Ireland on RTÉ One TV at 7.30pm.

Three performances have been filmed in across Donegal showcasing the beauty of The Poisoned Glen at the foot of Errigal Mountain in the Donegal Gaeltacht, Malin Head – Ireland’s most northerly point and the Signature Point on the Wild Atlantic Way, as well the incredible panorama stretching from the top of the Mamore Gap in the Inishowen peninsula.

Clannad with Denise Chaila at The Poisoned Glen performing ‘In a lifetime, Rosie Carney at Malin Head performing ‘I dreamed I was the night’, as well as Jealousy of the Birds who filmed at Mamore Gap.

First broadcast on RTE television in December 2020, Ireland in Music was a huge hit with audiences across the country and around the world, broadcasting on 19 TV stations and generating over five million views across 41 countries.

Now, viewers will have another opportunity to see this outstanding TV special this Sunday.

Top Irish musicians were filmed playing live in some of Ireland’s most iconic locations from the streets of Temple Bar to the Cliffs of Moher. It features a range of wonderful artists including Clannad, Mundy, Lisa Hannigan, Sharon Shannon, Denise Chaila, Kila, The Hothouse Flowers, The Stunning, Wallis Bird, Saint Sister, Ailbhe Reddy, Rosie Carney, Mark Redmond, Jealous of the Birds, Tolu Makay & Delush.