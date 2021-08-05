Buncrana beauty is the Donegal Nose of Tralee

05/08/2021

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A gorgeous Buncrana pooch is representing County Donegal in the Nose of Tralee Pet Competition 2021.

The beautiful Scooby (8), from Rockdale, was entered by his guardian, Georgina McFadden, who is encouraging everyone to vote early and often for the Lhasa Apso / Cavalier King Charles Spaniel cross.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Georgina said Scooby won his place in the semi finals as a result of an online public vote.

Georgina added: “Scooby is a great wee dog. The judges selected him to be a finalist and we are delighted he has a chance to represent Donegal.

“Scooby is the most loving, caring and loyal dog. He does some class tricks and loves obstacle courses. He will do anything for a treat. He loves to hate cats, but he made an exception with our new rescue cat, Elvis.

“He is simply the best and we love him. He is already standing tall and the nose of Donegal. Oh! How proud he (and we) would be if he was crowned the Nose of Tralee 2021.

“Voting opened yesterday (Tuesday) and the winner will be announced on August 24. People can vote for Scooby once every 24 hours. Click the link at: http://wshe.es/zhYQwYKK,” said Georgina. 

The Nose of Tralee is hosted by Pet Sitters Ireland, which provides a pet sitting and dog walking service across the Republic of Ireland for all types of animals.

The Nose of Tralee is sponsored by Tesco. The winner will have their photograph taken by Dublin-based professional photographer, David McCauley (www.davidmcauleyphotography.ie).

