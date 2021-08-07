Covid fuels call for better mental health services for young people

Two leading counsellors in the county have called on the Government to invest further and to make available better and more accessible mental health services in the country and in particular for our young people, as a result of the pandemic.

A new study by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre shows that 47 per cent of those aged 18-25 in the Republic reported feeling lonely the majority of the time during the first months of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 – up from just 1.7pc when a similar survey was conducted before the pandemic in 2016.

Adverse effects

Integrative therapist Martin McFadden, who became one of the first people in Ireland to graduate with a Masters in Therapeutic Interventions in Alcohol and other Drugs, believes many young people have been adversely affected and changed as a result of the pandemic. He believes that anxiety is at an all-time high among the youth of today.

“Through my own work, as well as talking to peers and other practising clinician’s it would be fair to suggest that we are now experiencing huge levels of elevated anxiety, the like of which we have not experienced before. Normal teenage angst can be difficult enough but when you add in a major global event of the magnitude of Covid-19 then you are very much in new and challenging territory,” he said.

The Kilcar native added that “the main driver behind these anxieties is, as you would expect, fear. With fear comes the instinctual need to retreat or hide away. Young people who were outgoing and confident before the pandemic are now struggling to have the confidence to re-emerge back into the real world.”

Trauma

Published author and hugely experienced therapist Arylene Murphy believes that the youth of today have had to deal with a different type of trauma than many other people from different generations have had to.

She said: “They were looking forward to their future, to sitting their leaving cert, to deciding on their college or careers, to travelling and maybe seeing the world, then all of a sudden these plans were thrown up in the air. We, from an older generation, have much more lived life experience and as a result some sort of coping mechanisms to deal with the impact of the pandemic.”

Both counsellors, who work together providing workshops and training for schools and other organisations around the areas of trauma and addiction. also touched on the subject of social media.

Social media

They both agreed that the ubiquitous pressures of social media alone have increased the emotional stakes of everything that today's adolescents try to do, in ways that no previous generation ever experienced. They say that these pressures are even too burdensome for many healthy adults to handle, let alone kids in their teens and 20s who are still waiting for the brain development and experiential learning that will help them to establish emotional resilience.

Social media can be very much a double edged sword, people tend to present themselves online more and portray a certain life while the opposite could in fact be true of how they feel or how their life really is.

Seeking validation through Facebook or Instagram likes may stimulate the brain's reward system temporarily but unfortunately it doesn’t last, they say.



Struggled

Ms Murphy felt that we must not underestimate the impact that Covid has had on our youth suggesting that they more than any other age group have struggled to cope.

For that reason, both counsellors believe the need to acknowledge that fact and to treat our young people with the gentleness and compassion they deserve.

They point out that the children of our nation are of the utmost importance, they are our future. We need more investment and better mental health services now if we are to protect that future.

