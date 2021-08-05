Community facility under threat in Donegal

The children's playground in Killygordon
An appeal has gone out from community group Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE) pleading with older 'kids' in their area to stay away from the children's playground.
CAKE is a not for profit community group based in the Finn Valley and caters for a wide spectrum of sports and community groups.
They provide an excellent facility for the area but lately their outdoor equipment been victim of some horseplay that is proving costly.
A spokesperson issued an appeal to parents of older 'kids' to ask them to respect the facilities.
"Just a reminder that the play area equipment is not to be used by children over 12 years of age. Yet again, we had to repair a broken swing due to use by young adults. Please respect this community facility."
More News
Lucy McGettigan (right), Nursing Manager at the Donegal Hospice, receives a cheque for over €10,000 from the organisers of the charity golf classic PICTURE: BRIAN MCDAID
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.