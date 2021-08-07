Concern over dog fouling in Glenties

There are concerns in Glenties that some dog owners are failing to pick up after their dogs foul in areas around the picturesque town.
A post to the Glenties Community Development Group on social media has ignited anger among some residents of the town.
The post to social media outlines and incident where some dog owner failed to clean up after their dog on the newly-concreted bridge.
It reads: “We’ve been here before ... dog fouling continues to be an issue in Glenties, here we can see what was left on part of the new concrete on the bridge just a couple of days ago.
“We implore dog owners to clean up after their dogs and also not to let dogs roam about the town alone to soil the streets like this, it’s just unacceptable.”
A number of people posted their opinions to the issue, with people saying it was disgusting and others agreeing with the statement.
More News
Barry McNamee of Finn Harps in action against Walter Figueira of Sligo Rovers during the Premier Division meeting at The Showgrounds in April Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.