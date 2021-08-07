Exciting new radio show gets out and about in Donegal

A new radio show will see a presenter explore some of the most interesting parts of our county. RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta presenter Damien Ó Dónaill has a new series on the station as part of the summer schedule, which sees him out and about walking the hills and valleys of Donegal to learn more about his home county.

The series Ó Mhuir go Sliabh is broadcast on Mondays at 4.10 pm, and on August 9 Damien will be in Gleann Cholm Cille, walking St Colmcille’s path with Dr Brian Lacey. Dr Lacey is an expert on the life and work of St Colmcille, who was born 1500 years ago this year, and he shares his expertise with Damien during their journey.

In the following programmes, Damien will walk Abhainn Chroithlí, the river that divides Na Rossa from Gaoth Dobhair, an area with a very important history. He will be joined by Donncha Ó Baoill, or Denis Rua as he is better known, for that walk which will be described over two programmes. For the final programme, we’ll hear how Damien got on following the Miners’ Path up An Mhucais with Séamus Doohan on a misty day.

Damien said:“During the last year and a half, a lot of us have paid more attention to the beauty on our doorstep and the power of nature. I really enjoy the outdoors, and it was great to get this opportunity to get to discover more about my own corner of the world here in Donegal from the expert guides who joined me on the walks, I hope people will enjoy the series.”

Ó Mhuir go Sliabh is broadcast every Monday at 4.10 pm, and repeated on Saturday mornings at 11.08 am. You can listen back on the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta website www.rte.ie/rnag