Thunder on the horizon for Donegal as Met Éireann issues weather warnings

Warning of flash flooding
A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for Ireland.
The Met Éireann forecast states there is a risk of thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail this evening which will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
The warning is valid until 10pm, tonight.
Status Yellow - Thunderstorm and rain warning for Ireland— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 5, 2021
Update: Thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
Valid: 06:00 Thursday 05/08/2021 to 22:00 Thursday 05/08/2021https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/r52QUY73Vu
Meanwhile, a small craft warning for all coasts has also been issued.
South to southeast winds will reach force 6 or higher on Thursday on all coasts of Ireland, with winds veering northwesterly and reaching force 6 or higher on Irish coasts from Hook Head to Mizen Head to Erris Head on Thursday evening, according to the national forecaster.
