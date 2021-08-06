Donegal charity Railway Walk funds to be handed over

Daniel O'Donnell addressing some of the walkers on their way to Arranmore
Proceeds from the recent Railway Walk 2021 - Donegal Group are to be handed over tomorrow, Saturday, August 7 at 2pm.
Money raised form the trek between Letterkenny and Arranmore Island will be given to two charities, the Irish Chaplaincy and the The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
The handover will take place at the Donegal Tunnel Tigers memorial which is situated in the grounds of St. Crona's Church in Dungloe.
Katrina Boyle started this outstanding fundraiser back in early Spring and the Railway walk simply fed into it as there were many reasons to support these worthy causes as we walked across the hills of Donegal and onto Arranmore in July.
The organisers say it would be great to see as many of the walkers as possible or indeed anyone who contributed to the handover of the funds to the charities in Dungloe tomorrow.
Raidió na Gaeltachta presenter Damien Ó Dónaill, right with Donnchadh Ó Baoill on the banks of Abhainn Chroithlí
