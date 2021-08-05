Man charged with possession of indecent images of children
Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have charged a 37 year old man with possession of indecent images of children and distribution of indecent images of children.
He is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 2.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
