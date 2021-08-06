Call to rezone land in major Donegal town to battle mica crisis

Opportunities to rezone land in the Buncrana area should be seized as this could play a vital role in helping to rehouse families affected by the mica crisis.

That's the message to Donegal County Council this week as official examine proposals put before them at its recent Housing and Corporate Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) meeting.

The ideas were spearheaded by local councillor Rena Donaghey who revealed she has been approached by two landowners who were willing to provide housing but only if their lands were rezoned to allow them to do so.

The crux of their dilemma lies in the fact their land is currently outside areas zones for housing and under council's planning rules a no go zone.

However, Cllr Donaghey argued the overdue Buncrana Local Area Plan (LAP) could be prioritised to tackle the looming housing shortage.

She said Buncrana already carried 75% of Inishowen's mica-affected houses so this would be the ideal starting point.

She told her council colleagues at last Friday's meeting that she had been approached by one landowner who offered a large serviced site which could accommodate log cabins as a temporary measure.

"We are in a very precarious situation, we are going to need an awful lot of accommodation."

Cllr Donaghey also revealed that another landowner was willing to build 60 council houses on his land on the outskirts of town but both proposals depended on the rezoning of land for housing in their new LAP.

She also said their current land bank was exhausted and now was the time for the council to seek out and purchase more land.

"I know we have space at Rockytown where phase one of a development is under way but we don't want to build too many social houses in the one area. We should however be looking for more land."

She urged the council executive to start the new Buncrana LAP work next month. It had been on the agenda a year and a half ago but Covid had prevented meetings and work on it to go ahead.

Alternative forms of providing were also discussed by two other Inishowen councillors, the chairman of the council's Mica Redress Committee, Cllr Martin McDermott and the chairman of the council's Housing and Corporate SPC, Cllr Bernard McGuinness.

Cllr McDermott claimed modular homes (a home made with sections that have been put together off-site) could be put up very quickly and knew of a number of different agencies that did these on a one to four bedroom basis.

"These were coming in at around €40,000 to €50,000 per unit. These could be set up in places like Carndonagh and Buncrana quite cheaply.

"They have a 20-year lifespan and could be used to alleviate the situation the council is going to be in in relation to its own housing stock and mica."

He added he understood the turnaround on these properties was something between two and three months.

Cllr McGuinness said the council's planning had their own reservations about modular homes and there were only certain types they wanted.

"There are a number of people who have mica in their houses who would be quite prepared if they had the wherewithal to put up a log cabin on a temporary basis or live in a log cabin.

"This situation requires emergency action whether it's fast track planning within the confines of town plans or us offering a monetary incentive to get vacant houses because we are in a housing crisis," he said.

Cllr Donaghey agreed.

"We should put out some sort of public call about the 25,000 vacant homes in the county asking people to allow their houses be leased or rented."