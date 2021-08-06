Buncrana gardaí urge people to drive carefully in poor weather conditions

Gardaí urge motorists to drive with caution
Gardaí in Buncrana are urging people to drive with caution in adverse weather conditions.
There was significant rainfall across certain parts of the county and country earlier this morning.
Gardaí said: "We are asking all drivers to slow down as it takes longer it to stop a vehicle on a wet surface. It goes without saying that driving while under the influence of drugs/alcohol is dangerous and irresponsible. Never take risks while on the road. One poor decision when it comes to road safety could just be the last decision you ever get to make."
More News
Raidió na Gaeltachta presenter Damien Ó Dónaill, right with Donnchadh Ó Baoill on the banks of Abhainn Chroithlí
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.