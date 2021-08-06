Support for Donegal children in their return to school

Today, Ireland’s national autism charity AsIAm has, in partnership with Aviva Ireland, launched a new content series that is aimed at supporting children with autism ahead of the new school year.

The objective of this new programme is to enable children to develop and maintain key skills over the remainder of the summer in preparation for their return to school.

The content series will also build on the content launched last year that included back to school sensory packs that were distributed to families throughout the country.

Developed in collaboration with educational practitioners, the content series of 15-20 videos can be accessed through the Aviva website at www.aviva.ie/summerchallenge

Each video will focus on a particular skill such as confidence building exercises, cooking demonstrations, art-based activities, and physical exercises, providing several activities to help develop the featured skills.

While the series was developed in the context of the autism community, the activities can be enjoyed by all members of the family and were specifically designed to be inclusive for all.

The video series will also be accompanied by a 73-page resource booklet that will act as an additional support.

In addition, the content series will supplement the Government’s ‘summer programme’ of 40 hours to help support autistic young people, and other children with additional needs, with on average 70% of children accessing the programme at home, which often doubles as a respite for families.

For more information, please visit https://www.aviva.ie/summerchallenge/