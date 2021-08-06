Archdeacon pays tribute to late peacemaker and addiction issues campaigner Fr Neal Carlin

The late Fr Neal Carlin
The Archdeacon of Derry, Ven Robert Miller, has joined the tributes paid to Fr Neal Carlin - the founder of the Columba Community - whose death was announced on Friday by the Diocese of Derry.
During a long and varied ministry, Fr Carlin also established St Anthony's Retreat Centre near Bridgend, the White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre in Donegal, Columba House (Queen Street, Derry) and the IOSAS Centre & Celtic Prayer Garden near Muff.
Archdeacon Miller said: "Fr Neal Carlin was a faithful servant of the Lord and a priest who challenged and encouraged in equal measure. Fr Neal was an active peacemaker whether in our country or in the lives of those struggling with addiction. His legacy is written in the lives of those he has challenged and encouraged.
"May he rest in peace and be raised in glory!"
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.