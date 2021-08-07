Buncrana pop-up covid testing centre to remain open - HSE confirms

The HSE is encouraging those living in the vicinity of Buncrana to avail of the pop-up testing centre, which has been extended until August 15.

Anyone with concerns or symptoms is asked to come along and be tested and to self-refer/book their test online on www.hse.ie.

Self-referral means you book your appointment online via the portal on www.hse.ie while walk-in refers to people who attended without an advance appointment.

While the centre also accepts walk- in’s, booking online allows you to chose your own time and cuts down on waiting times.

This free Pop Up Covid-19 test centre is located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana.

Dermot Monaghan, Head of Service Primary Care CHO 1 said: ”The HSE in Donegal would like to encourage people to use self-referral online system to make an appointment as this allows for the easy flow of the testing centre.

"We would also encourage people with appointments to arrive at their designated time.”

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of Covid-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid-19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/