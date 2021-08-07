Flash flooding and heavy downpours forecast to hit the county today, Saturday

Flash flooding expected later
A status yellow - rain and thunderstorm warning is in place this morning for Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster.
Heavy showers today, risk of thunderstorms & spot flooding, across northern half of country⛈️⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 7, 2021
Drier & brighter interludes in the south & southeast️
Highs of 15 to 19C, blustery conditions in the west will extend elsewhere this afternoon️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/4IMZGuBKZY
Met Éireann is forecasting heavy, slow-moving and thundery showers which will lead to further localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
The warning is valid until midnight Sunday.
Motorists are being urged to drive with due caution and care.
