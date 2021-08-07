Donegal ram sells for a record €44,000

The seven-month-old Suffolk ram came from a farm in Ballybofey
A farmer from Donegal has sold a ram for €44,000 - the largest amount ever paid for a male sheep at a sale in Ireland.
The seven-month-old Suffolk ram was sold by Richard Thompson, a farmer from Ballybofey.
The largest amount paid for a ram previously at a sale here was €38,000.
A consortium led by Dennis Taylor, a farmer from Coleraine in Northern Ireland, paid the record price.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.