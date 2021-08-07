Councillor says there was flooding in both Ballyshannon and Bundoran

Heavy overnight downpours and further rain today has caused flooding in parts of South Donegal.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Michael McMahon that flooding has occurred in both Bundoran and Ballyshannon.

Speaking on Oceamfm, he said that fire services have been working through the night and today as a result of the heavy rain.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning which remains valid until midnight on Sunday.

Councillor McMahon says he is particularly concerned with the situation around Clyhore and will be raising the matter with local authorities:"I am certainly worried about the situation at Clyhore because it is on the main road and I would ask people who are coming an going to be very, very careful and obey the signs.

"There was a serious amount of water flowing in around its door and around the petrol pumps. There has been a lot of damage done to people's houses and hopefully we are coming to the end of this bad storm because it has been very serious," he said.

He added that it he will be raising the issue with councils officials. Mr McMahon urged anyone who feels that their home or property is in danger to call the relevant services.