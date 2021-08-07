07/08/2021

Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Councillor says there was flooding in both Ballyshannon and Bundoran

Councillor says there was serious flooding in Ballyshannon and Bundoran

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

Heavy overnight downpours and further rain today has caused flooding in parts of South Donegal. 

Sinn Féin Councillor, Michael McMahon that flooding has occurred in both Bundoran and Ballyshannon.

Speaking on Oceamfm, he said that fire services have been working through the night and today as a result of the heavy rain. 

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning which remains valid until midnight on Sunday. 

Councillor McMahon says he is particularly concerned with the situation around Clyhore and will be raising the matter with local authorities:"I am certainly worried about the situation at Clyhore because it is on the main road and I would ask people who are coming an going to be very, very careful and obey the signs.

"There was a serious amount of water flowing in around its door and around the petrol pumps. There has been a lot of damage done to people's houses and hopefully we are coming to the end of this bad storm because it has been very serious," he said. 

He added that it he will be raising the issue with councils officials. Mr McMahon urged anyone who feels that their home or property is in danger to call the relevant services. 

Flash flooding and heavy downpours forecast to hit the county today, Saturday

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media