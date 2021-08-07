Three arrested in Letterkenny last night for suspected drug/drink driving

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit continue to detect motorists driving while under the influence of alcohol and, or drugs.
Three motorists were arrested for these type of offences within the Letterkenny area last night by the Roads Policing Unit.
Gardaí urge people never to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
"Never take that chance because chances are you would regret it," they say.
