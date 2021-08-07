National: Latest Covid-19 figures released show nearly 200 patients are in hospital

More than 1,800 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.
In an update, posted on social media, it says a total of 1,828 new cases were confirmed in the latest 24-hour period - the highest daily figure since the middle of January.
Separately of 8am this Saturday, 198 Covid-19 patients were in hospital across the country of which 33 were in ICU.
As of midnight, Friday 6 August, we are reporting 1,828* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 7, 2021
As of 8am today, 198 #COVID19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation and update.
As it is a weekend, a county-by-county breakdown of cases has not been published.
