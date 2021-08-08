Donegal Co. Council gives green light to change amusement arcade into new bookies

Planning permission has been granted for the change of use of an existing amusement arcade premises to a bookmakers at Main Street, Lifford.
Donegal Co. Council has approved the planning application - and attached a number of conditions - for the development which will also proposes the construction of a flat, new signage and the erection of two satellite dishes.
The applicant is Boylesports, one of Ireland’s biggest bookmakers.
It is envisaged that five people will be employed in the business.
