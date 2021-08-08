08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Decision day next week for controversial Donegal wind farm proposals

Decision day next week for controversial Donegal wind farm proposals

Wind turbine: File photo

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

A decision is due on Tuesday regarding controversial plans to develop a wind farm in south-west Donegal.

Cuilfeach Teoranta is seeking planning approval from Donegal Co. Council to erect a wind farm with eight turbines in an area near Graffy, outside Glenties.

The council has already received more than 30 submissions in relation to the proposals and there has been widespread opposition in the area.

The site covers around 46 hectares.

If the wind farm goes ahead, the energy produced will be connected to the national grid via the Tievebrack electricity sub-station at Drumalough.

The planning application was accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and a Natura Impact statement.

According to the council, a decision from planners is due on August 10.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media