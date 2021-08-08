Decision day next week for controversial Donegal wind farm proposals

Wind turbine: File photo
A decision is due on Tuesday regarding controversial plans to develop a wind farm in south-west Donegal.
Cuilfeach Teoranta is seeking planning approval from Donegal Co. Council to erect a wind farm with eight turbines in an area near Graffy, outside Glenties.
The council has already received more than 30 submissions in relation to the proposals and there has been widespread opposition in the area.
The site covers around 46 hectares.
If the wind farm goes ahead, the energy produced will be connected to the national grid via the Tievebrack electricity sub-station at Drumalough.
The planning application was accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and a Natura Impact statement.
According to the council, a decision from planners is due on August 10.
