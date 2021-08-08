Death notices in Donegal, Sunday morning, August 8, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael Gallagher, Carrickboy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael Gallagher, Carrickboy, Ballyshannon. Cherished husband of the late Maureen, and predeceased by his daughter Anne. Adored father of Clare, Sarah, Marie and Kate, Devoted brother to May Timothy and beloved grandad, great-grandad, uncle, brother in-law and much loved friends and neighbours to many.

Reposing at his daughter, Clare Harte's, residence in Rathmore from 3pm to 8pm today Sunday and Monday with Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, August 10 in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer Society or North West Hospice

In accordance with the H.S.E and the government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Bridie Kelly, 44 Main Street, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Bridie Kelly, 44 Main Street, Buncrana.

Bridie's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Monday, August 9 at 11 o'clock in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Rosary for Bridie will be at 5.30pm on Sunday, August 8 via the Church webcam.

Due to government restrictions wake, funeral and interment are private with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Sarah McLaughlin, Cregnagore, Rashenny, Clonmany

The peaceful death has taken place of Sarah McLaughlin, Cregnagore, Rashenny, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday, August 8, at 12.20pm, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private please with a maximum of 50 people.

Annie McColgan, Cloncha, Culdaff

The death has taken place in her 100th year at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie McColgan, Cloncha, Culdaff.

Her remains will repose at the home of her son Gerry and Daughter-in-law Michelle at Dunross, Culdaff from 8pm tonight.

Annie’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, at 12 noon today, Sunday, August 8th, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Annie’s funeral mass can be viewed live at www.culdaffparish.com

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mary Theresa McGroarty (née McCabe), Binbane, Inver

The death has occurred peacefully in Corby, England of Mary Theresa McGroarty (née McCabe), formerly of Binbane, Inver.

She will be sadly missed by her family, extended family, nephews and nieces and all her friends both in Corby and Donegal.

Funeral Arrangements to follow.