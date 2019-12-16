Donegal county councillor wants smartphones banned for children under the age of 13

Children having access to smart phones is a huge issue in relation to cyber bullying, pornography, anxiety and depression.

That is according to Cllr Micheal Naughton (FF) who has called for the ban on smartphones for children under the age of 13.

Cllr Naughton brought a motion to the December meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal: “That this Municipal District call on Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Mr Richard Bruton and Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Ms Katherine Zappone to ban the sale of smartphones and tablets to children under 13 years of age.”

“We have a serious issue here,” he told his fellow councillors. “Particularly for young girls. They are going on these smartphones and they are comparing themselves to other people’s bodies and looking to get likes. If they don’t get them they think, ‘I am not wanted.’

“A lot of what happens goes on when they are in their own homes with their family where they should be safe.”

Cllr Naughton gave an example of how parents protect their children in other ways but don’t do so when it comes to smartphone use.

“If a family is going to Dublin, they won’t let their kids walk around Dublin city but they are allowed to roam the internet on their smartphone or tablet.

Cllr Naughton said the support he was receiving for this motion was largely positive.

“Nobody is saying ‘ban phones,’” he said. “We can have phones for kids if they want phones. But kids don’t need to have access to the internet.

“Something has to be done. Teachers will tell you that children as young as five are coming into school with an inability to engage in conversation.

“We need to see where we want to go as a country. If we don’t, it will have disastrous effects for years to come.”

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) supported the motion saying: “We need to have the conversation. You want to see children having a good time but it is a problem that has arisen with these multinational companies coming in and getting their deals.

This is a serious motion and a very important motion. I don’t want to see it get tossed on some shelf.

“I think the conversation will go on for quite a long time.”

Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) also supported the motion.

It will now be forwarded to the relevant Ministers on behalf of the municipal district members.