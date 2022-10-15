Children from the Traveller community in Leitrim take part in Creative Ireland funded arts project

Children and their families residing in Carrick-on-Shannon recently welcomed the Meath Travellers Workshop to the town, as part of a long-term arts initiative funded by Creative Ireland - the Gaw-yas Grannie (Traveller Children’s Identity) project.



The project, which is led by resident artist, Kate Murtagh Sheridan, has provided a weekly space after school for children from Traveller families to take part in a range of arts activities, with a focus on celebrating their identity and culture.



Taking place at the Shannonside Community Childcare Centre, the project has encouraged intergenerational approaches as well, to connect the whole community with the initiative.



Artwork developed by the children through the creative process will also be part of a special public exhibition in the new year.

On Culture Night, Friday, September 23, the project facilitated a very special visit from the Living History Exhibition of the Meath Travellers Workshop - an immersive and interactive experience that presents a real life picture of Traveller life in the past in the form of a fully restored Barrel Top Wagon, a traditional tent, a flat cart, working tin-smith and a story-telling Traveller woman.



Members of the Travelling community in Carrick came to experience the exhibition and there was a great sense of welcome for the visitors from Navan amongst others.



Many of the families now resident at Shannonside lived in wagons and tents right up until the 1980s and were camped near the main roundabout in Carrick.



So, the exhibition was a great tribute to this heritage and gave the children a wonderful opportunity to experience and understand this earlier way of life within their community.



The project will continue through the autumn.

It represents an important interagency partnership between Leitrim Development Company, Creative Leitrim and Leitrim Arts Office.