Search

01 Jul 2022

Covid self-isolation advice reduced to five days in Northern Ireland

Covid self-isolation advice reduced to five days in Northern Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 9:05 PM

The self-isolation guidance for those with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has been reduced to five days.

The latest guidance from the department of health further states that as children are less infectious than adults, their self-isolation period is reduced to three days.

The department has described the public health response to Covid-19 as “continuing to evolve with the emphasis on striking the right balance in light of the current risk posed by the virus and trajectory of the pandemic”.

On Friday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded that infections in Northern Ireland have increased to an estimated 71,000 people, or one in 25 – up from 59,900, or one in 30.

Health Minister Robin Swann said while the the prevalence is “relatively high”, the risk of serious illness is lower than during previous waves.

“I have always said I would keep Covid-19 measures under review,” he said.

“It is clear that after a period of reducing case numbers we are now seeing a rise in cases.

“Whilst prevalence continues to be relatively high, thankfully the overall risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death for those who contract Covid-19 is much lower than during previous waves.

“That said, we continue to see severe pressures in our hospitals and the contribution of Covid-19, even though admission numbers are smaller than in previous waves, adds to these pressures.”

Meanwhile the availability of lateral flow testing for those with symptoms has been extended until the end of July.

Mr Swann added: “This updated advice seeks to strike the right balance at this stage of the pandemic between reducing transmission, protecting the vulnerable and mitigating the disruption caused by longer periods of isolation.

“As we move forward together, and continue learning to live life Covid aware, I would urge people to use personal judgment, to act responsibly and to take sensible actions to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory infections. This in turn will help to protect those who are most vulnerable.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media