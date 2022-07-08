Search

08 Jul 2022

O’Neill says claims police officers defiled and photographed body ‘atrocious’

O’Neill says claims police officers defiled and photographed body ‘atrocious’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 8:08 PM

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has said allegations that two police officers manipulated a suicide victim’s body and shared photos and a video online are “atrocious”.

It comes after PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne called the claims “harrowing and shocking” on Thursday, telling a meeting of the Policing Board that the alleged actions “besmirched” the reputation of the PSNI.

The BBC Spotlight programme reported that the two officers have been under investigation for more than three years over the allegations which date back to 2017, and that one of them had been suspended on full pay.

The programme said it was part of a wider investigation being carried out by Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson into a range of possible offences including misconduct and harassment.

The family of the suicide victim told the programme that the allegations against the officers had worsened their trauma.

Speaking on RTE Radio on Friday, Ms O’Neill agreed with Mr Byrne’s comments that the allegations were “absolutely harrowing”.

“My thoughts are very much with the family who have been impacted,” she said.

“I couldn’t even imagine what they’re going through, I couldn’t even imagine how they feel.”

Ms O’Neill said that “a full investigation” needs to be carried out and “the fullest of action needs to be taken” against those responsible.

“People who are supposed to be upholding the law, people who are supposed to be in a position of authority and responsibility, this type of action is not befitting of anybody.

“So it’s absolutely atrocious what has happened to this family and I’m very conscious of their feelings right now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media