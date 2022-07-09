Search

09 Jul 2022

Families vow to keep fighting for truth 50 years after Springhill shootings

Families vow to keep fighting for truth 50 years after Springhill shootings

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 5:59 PM

Families of five people shot dead in Belfast 50 years ago have vowed never to give up their quest for truth.

Relatives bereaved by shootings involving the Army in Springhill in July 1972 marched through the area on Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of their loved ones’ deaths.

The victims included a Catholic priest and three teenagers.

At a wreath laying ceremony following the march, the brother of a 13-year-old girl killed in the shootings criticised the UK Government’s contentious draft legislation that would introduce a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

The Bill tabled by the Government would also end inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

A fresh inquest into the Springhill killings is currently anticipated to be heard next year.

Harry Gargan’s sister Margaret, 13, was one of the five Springhill victims.

The other four were cleric Father Noel Fitzpatrick, 40, John Dougal, 17, Patrick Butler, 39 and David McCafferty, 15.

Mr Gargan told the 50th anniversary commemoration the planned legislation was “unlawful and disgraceful”.

“It is really being implemented to cover the past played by previous British establishments, both Tory and Labour, in our horrific conflict,” he said.

“This Bill will inflict unending trauma and grief on victims’ families.

“50 years or 100 years – our families are never giving up.”

Also addressing Saturday’s event was Sinn Fein north Belfast MP John Finucane.

“Make no mistake about what this legislation is at its heart – it is a continuation of their (the British) policy to thwart, frustrate and deny families the ability to hold them to account,” he said.

“It is a fundamental attack on the rule of law and an unprecedented and blatant attempt to retain total control of the legacy process.

“These actions are unilateral, deliberately cruel and show that the British government care not for the lives of our loved ones, nor do they care about the rule of law, truth or justice.

“And that they couch this legislation in the language of reconciliation is truly shameful.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media