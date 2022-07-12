Man arrested in altercation between resident and marching band

A man has been arrested in south Belfast following an altercation between a resident and a loyalist marching band.
Footage circulating online appears to show a resident throwing a bin at the band as it passed the house he was in.
Police were at the scene as members of the band went to the door of the house.
Belfast district commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “We are aware of footage circulating online involving a number of parties in the Agincourt Avenue area of south Belfast.
“We have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of a range of offences including assault and disorderly behaviour.
“Detectives are currently investigating other potential offences and persons.”
