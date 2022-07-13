Search

13 Jul 2022

Loyal order leader: Correct story of Northern Ireland’s past must be kept alive

Loyal order leader: Correct story of Northern Ireland’s past must be kept alive

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 3:14 PM

The correct story of Northern Ireland’s past must be kept alive, the leader of one of the loyal orders has said.

Rev William Anderson, Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Preceptory, claimed the troubled past of the region is being rewritten.

Some within the Protestant and Unionist tradition in Northern Ireland have contended that the security forces and their role in the Troubles are being vilified, and members of terrorist groups such as the Provisional IRA are not being held to account.

Government has proposed legislation which will offer an effective immunity from prosecution in exchange for giving information for Troubles crimes.

However, it has been opposed by most as closing down the last opportunity for justice for bereaved families.

Addressing those who gathered for the traditional July 13 festivities in Scarva, Co Down, Mr Anderson said the “true legacy of the past” must be taught to children in schools.

On Wednesday, thousands attended the Co Down village’s parade, which also featured the annual “sham fight” between actors playing the Protestant King William and Catholic King James.

King William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 is marked by the Protestant loyal orders in Northern Ireland every year, with bonfires lit on July 11, Orange Order parades on July 12 and the sham fight organised by the Royal Black Preceptory on July 13.

Mr Anderson described 2022 as a special year, with the full gathering able to proceed after two years of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding: “It is good to be back.”

In his address from the platform in Scarva, he focused on the legacy of the Troubles.

He spoke about the need for resistance against attempts to rewrite the past, saying: “We owe it to the next generation.”

He described the gathering as an opportunity to remember those who died in the two world wars, conflicts and acts of terrorism.

Describing a peace “altered by those with a political agenda”, he urged resistance to “ensure that the true legacy of our past is taught to the children of today”.

“We all have our part to play in ensuring that the correct story of our past is kept alive. We owe it to the next generation,” he said.

He said it was “a very confusing world, a world that considers that it needs to rewrite the truths and unshakeable facts that have stood the test of time”.

He added: “Today, may I encourage you all to be proud of your past, to live in the present, content with your life as you share it with others, and to be confident of your future?”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media