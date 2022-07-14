Search

14 Jul 2022

Novelist Joan Lingard who was born on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile dies aged 90

Novelist Joan Lingard who was born on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile dies aged 90

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 6:45 PM

Award-winning author Joan Lingard has died at the age of 90.

Ms Lingard wrote about 60 novels for children and adults throughout her life with many of them set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

She was born in the back of a taxi on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in 1932 and moved to Belfast when she was two years old where she lived until she was 18.

Belfast and Northern Ireland had a strong influence on her later writing.

A keen reader, Ms Lingard exhausted most of the books in her local library and used birthdays and Christmas to ask for new ones to read.

Her mother encouraged her to write her own book, exasperated with the speed at which she finished reading.

Her first published novel, Liam’s Daughter, was published in 1963 and she published her first children’s novel, The Twelfth Day of July, in 1970.

That novel was the first in the bestselling series of Kevin and Sadie novels set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

She visited schools regularly having trained as a teacher at Moray House in Edinburgh.

Tug of War and Between Two Worlds was inspired by her husband’s family having to flee Latvia during the Second World War.

Her last novel, Trouble on Cable Street, was published in 2014.

She is survived by her husband Martin Birkhans; her three daughters; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media