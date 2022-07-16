Search

16 Jul 2022

Two homes damaged in petrol bomb attacks

16 Jul 2022 3:03 PM

Detectives are appealing for information following petrol bomb attacks at two houses in Northern Ireland.

The first incident occurred in Prospect Park in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, early on Saturday.

The second incident occurred in the Glendun Close area of Portrush, Co Antrim, on the same day.

A PSNI spokesperson said of the Carrickfergus attack: “At approximately 12.40am, we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the property smashing the living room window and also causing damage to the living room.

“No one was injured during the incident, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination”.

Of the Portrush incident, the PSNI said: “At approximately 2.30am, officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene, following a report that petrol bombs had been thrown at the property.

“No one was injured during the incident, however scorch damage was caused to the front of the house and the main front door.

Any witnesses or those who have dashcam or CCTV footage from either area at those times are asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 61 on July 16 for Carrickfergus and incident 210 on the same date for Portrush.

