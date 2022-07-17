Search

18 Jul 2022

Devolved finance ministers push Chancellor over cost-of-living crisis support

Devolved finance ministers push Chancellor over cost-of-living crisis support

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has joined with his counterparts in Wales and Scotland to call on Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to increase targeted support for those worst impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

In a joint letter, Mr Murphy, along with Rebecca Evans and Kate Forbes, said that further action is needed to support households and businesses ahead of another increase in energy prices.

They also urge the Chancellor to develop a “fair approach” to public sector pay and ask for an increase in devolved budgets to deal with emerging pressures, including in the health service.

Mr Zahawi replaced Rishi Sunak as Chancellor earlier this month shortly before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation.

Mr Sunak had previously announced that a £650 payment will be made to more than eight million low-income households who receive benefits as well as a scheme in which all UK households will get a grant to reduce energy bills by £400 from October.

The three devolved finance ministers have written to the new Chancellor to welcome him to his position and to set out areas which they have stated “require attention”.

Their letter says: “Governments continue to do all we can to maximise the support for households with the cost of living crisis.

“However, many of the levers which can make the biggest difference sit with the UK Government.

“Whilst we recognise the measures taken by the UK Government to date have relieved some of the pressure on households, further action is required to address significant gaps in support for vulnerable households, families, businesses and the delivery of services.

“The prospect that the autumn energy price cap increase will be more than anticipated will only add to the pressures they are facing. The UK Government must also take more concerted steps to ensure more sustainable energy prices in the longer-term.

“The cost of living crisis is not evenly distributed, and the focus should be on providing targeted support to those most adversely impacted, rather than reducing broad-based taxes.

“Neither should tax cuts result in tighter controls on spending which will impact on delivery of public services which are already facing immense pressures.”

The three ministers also call for a “fair and appropriate” approach by the UK Government on public sector pay and assurances on pay uplifts for workers.

On the topic of devolved budgets, the ministers say: “Due to inflationary pressures, our budgets for the next three years are now worth considerably less than when we formulated our spending plans last year.

“In addition to the public pay bill and the rising public energy costs, there are other significant emerging pressures for our services, including education and enabling NHS recovery and reform.

“Our budgets should be uplifted in line with these pressures.

“The NHS turns 75 next year and this presents a much needed opportunity to boost funding for the service which so many of us rely on.

“We would urge you to consider these issues and take the steps needed to address these significant concerns.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media