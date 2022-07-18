Fresh appeal for information after man dies falling from bonfire

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses after the death of a man who plummeted from a bonfire.

John Steele, a window cleaner and father-of-two in his 30s, was helping to construct the pyre in the Antiville area of Larne on Saturday July 9 when he fell.

The bonfire, constructed from stacked wooden pallets, was over 50ft tall.

It was later taken down and the remnants were set alight at a vigil for Mr Steele.

On Monday evening, police issued a specific appeal for witnesses.

“Shortly after 9.45pm, police received a report from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a male had fallen from the top of a bonfire. Sadly, despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene,” a police spokesman said.

“We would like to speak with anyone who was present at the time of this incident. If you have information regarding this incident, please contact detectives by calling 101 and quoting reference 1866 of July 9 2022.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at psni.police.uk/makeareport or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mid and East Antrim Council is investigating the incident, which happened on its land.