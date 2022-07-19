Search

19 Jul 2022

More medical professionals can now issue fit notes in Northern Ireland

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 4:38 PM

Nurses, pharmacists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists can now certify and issue fit notes in Northern Ireland.

Previously, only a doctor could sign a fit note, also known as a statement for fitness to work, which is issued to patients whose health condition affects their ability to work.

New legislation has been introduced which will allow a wider range of healthcare professionals to certify fit notes.

The change will enable patients to get advice and fit notes from their healthcare professional without having to separately see a doctor.

Fit notes are also set to go fully digital in the future, meaning they will no longer need to be signed in ink.

If an employee or potential benefit claimant has been off work with illness for more than seven days, a fit note provides evidence of their incapacity and relevant advice on how to support them to remain in or return to work.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I am delighted to introduce this legislation in Northern Ireland. This change will make it easier for people and employers to get the advice they need so people can stay in work and will help free up doctors’ time.

“Too often we see people being faced with unnecessary challenges to get a fit note.

“More professionals being able to offer this vital service will speed up the process and support people to return to or remain in work.”

Chief nursing officer Maria McIlgorm said: “We have introduced these powers to ensure certifying fit notes can be carried out by other healthcare professionals – improving the patient experience and access and helping to relieve pressures on GPs.

“Nurses possess the skills and experience to deliver this service. We are aiming to diversify and simplify systems in order to deliver services more efficiently and this is one more example of how this can be achieved.”

Suzanne Martin, chief allied health professions officer, said: “These new measures remove the need for a separate appointment with a GP.

“This can only be good news for patients as well as help to take some pressure off primary care services.”

Cathy Harrison, chief pharmaceutical officer, said: “Many patients recovering from illness rely on medication and pharmacists can provide the advice and expertise needed to support recovery and return to work.”

