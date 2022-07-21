Search

22 Jul 2022

Northern Ireland air ambulance marks five-year milestone and 3,000 missions.

Northern Ireland air ambulance marks five-year milestone and 3,000 missions.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

Northern Ireland’s air ambulance service has been used 3,000 times since it was officially launched in 2017.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), which operates for 12 hours every day throughout the year, is marking it’s fifth anniversary on Friday.

It is operated by a partnership between the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity.

Its first high-profile callout saw Conor McMullan, then 11, taken to hospital with a serious head fracture after an accident on his family farm.

He went on to make a full recovery, and recently said he will “always be grateful” for the service.

Of the 3,080 missions completed, almost a quarter were for serious road crashes, 22% for medical emergencies, 19% for falls, 10% for agricultural accidents and workplace incidents, 8% for sport and leisure, 4% for deliberate self harm and 3% for drowning and burns.

NIAS medical director Dr Nigel Ruddell thanked all those involved with the service.

“In those five years the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity have worked together to ensure that, on over 3,000 occasions, patients have benefited from the highest levels of clinical care provided by the doctor and paramedic team,” he said.

“Every call is received in ambulance control with NIAS paramedics dispatched to the scene but, on an average of twice a day, the charity air ambulance is tasked to the incident in support of their road ambulance colleagues.

“Today provides me with an opportunity to thank all those involved in the delivery of the service, including NIAS control staff, NIAS operational staff, the medics in the HEMS team and the pilot, without whose expertise many of these calls could not be reached.”

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is responsible for charity governance and helicopter operations and has two aircraft based just outside Lisburn.

Charity chairman Dr Gerard O’Hare said as well as the clinical provision provided by NIAS, it takes £2 million each year in fundraising to sustain the HEMS, and costs are rising.

“Yet with the continued support of the public we can be there for the next five years, and beyond, to help save lives in Northern Ireland,” he said.

The charity is encouraging donations to be made in support of the service at www.airambulanceni.org

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media