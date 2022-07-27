Police at scene of sudden death of a man in Ballymena

Police have confirmed officers are at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Ballymena.
A white forensic tent has been erected outside a property in the Orkney Drive area of the Ballykeel 2 estate in the Co Antrim town.
A police cordon has been placed across roads near the scene and traffic is being diverted.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena.
“There are no further details at this time.”
The garda car which was spotted by two different photographers on the Lurganboy Road just outside Castlederg, Co Tyrone earlier this week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.