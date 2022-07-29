Man, 31, charged following stabbing in Derry

Detectives have charged a man following a stabbing in Derry.

Police said the incident happened in Crawford Square in the early hours of Friday.

The man, aged 31, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and wounding with intent.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI received a report just before 5.30am that a man at a flat in the area had suffered a number of lacerations and puncture wounds to his body.

Police officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and the victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives conducted inquiries in the Crawford Square area on Friday morning.

Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine appealed for anyone who was in the area between 5am and 5.30am on Friday and who has information they believe may assist in the investigation to get in touch with police.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 254 of 29/07/22.