Detectives investigating Ballymena murder make third arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Ballymena have made a third arrest.
A 33-year-old man was detained in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of Victor Hamilton’s murder.
The body of Mr Hamilton was discovered in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Wednesday.
Police said the 63-year-old was found dead in the driveway of his home.
A 29-year-old man and 23-year-old woman arrested last week on suspicion of murder remained in police custody on Sunday morning.
The man was arrested on Thursday in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh while the woman was detained on Friday in the Belfast area.
Police have reiterated their appeal to anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.
