Teenager dies in two-car crash outside Omagh

A teenager has died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.
Police have named the victim as 18-year-old Dylan McGahan from the Omagh area.
The collision on the Barony Road in the village of Mountfield outside Omagh happened at around 11.15pm on Sunday night.
Mr McGahan was the driver of a red Kia Picanto which collided with a black Mini One at around 11.15pm.
A male passenger in the Kia and the female driver of the Mini were taken to hospital.
Investigating officers would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2108 31/07/22.
